New Delhi: Opposition MPs part of the parliamentary committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Tuesday to register their protest against alleged unilateral decisions being taken by panel chairman and BJP MP Jagdambika Pal.

They said the speaker listened to them patiently and assured them of a decision at the earliest.

“It was a very nice discussion. He was very kind to us. The speaker has very patiently heard us and said he will look into the matter,” TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said.

Asked whether they would attend a meeting of the committee Tuesday, the opposition MPs replied in the affirmative.

Senior advocate Harish Salve will appear before the panel Tuesday to put forth the views of the Dawoodi Bohra community.

