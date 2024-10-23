Bhubaneswar: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has postponed the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Preliminary Examination-2023, scheduled for October 27, 2024, due to the impending Cyclone Dana, a notification issued by the commission read.

“In view of the impending cyclonic storm ‘Dana,’ the OCS Preliminary Examination 2023, pursuant to Advt. No. 20 of 2023-24, scheduled for Oct. 27, is hereby postponed,” the notification read.

The notice further read that the new date for OCS Preliminary Examination will be announced after seven days. Candidates are advised to check the OPSC website for regular updates.

On the other hand, The East Coast Railway (ECoR) cancelled 198 trains for three days and has activated a round-the-clock Disaster Management Cell.

PNN