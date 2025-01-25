Assam: Located on the northern bank of the Brahmaputra River in Assam’s Darrang and Sonitpur districts, Orang National Park is a tiny but mighty heaven for wildlife. Dubbed “Mini Kaziranga” due to its similarities in landscape and inhabitants, this 79.28-square-kilometer park is a hotspot for iconic species like the one-horned rhinoceros, Bengal tiger, and pygmy hog.

The park’s history is as fascinating as its wildlife. Originally inhabited by local tribes, the area was abandoned in the early 1900s due to an epidemic. The British colonial authorities stepped in, designating it as a game reserve in 1915. Over the years, it evolved into a wildlife sanctuary, and in 1999, it officially became Orang National Park – a protected area with a rich history and even richer biodiversity.

Orang National Park is home to a treasure trove of endangered species. The critically endangered pygmy hog, a tiny wild pig, was reintroduced into the park between 2011 and 2015 and has slowly begun to thrive. Other species like the Bengal porcupine, Indian pangolin, and jungle cat can also be found in the park. However, the most iconic species in Orang National Park is the Bengal tiger.

With estimates suggesting around 26 individuals as of July 2023, Orang’s tiger population is a fraction of what it once was. Habitat loss, human-wildlife conflict, and poaching have all contributed to the decline of these majestic predators. To address this, a unique conservation programme has been launched in the park, aimed at safeguarding the Bengal tiger population.

According to the report, the programme, supported by global conservation organizations like the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA) and Busch Gardens, utilises technology like camera traps and geospatial monitoring to track the tigers’ movements and behaviours. This monitoring is coupled with a community-driven approach to manage human-tiger conflict. Locals, who have lived alongside the tigers for generations, are actively engaged in conservation efforts.

The success of this programme is crucial, not only for the future of tigers in Orang but also for the overall biodiversity of the region. With around 4,500 Bengal tigers left in the wild, most of which are in India, every successful conservation effort counts toward ensuring their survival.

Orang National Park may be small compared to some of India’s more famous wildlife sanctuaries, but it is a sanctuary for mammals and a vital habitat for over 50 species of fish and a variety of migratory birds. Among these are rare and endangered species that make Orang an Important Bird and Biodiversity Area (IBA) as per BirdLife International.

The wetlands of Orang serve as one of the most crucial bird habitats in the region, drawing waterfowl and predators alike. The park’s incredible biodiversity is a testament to the importance of conservation efforts in protecting the region’s unique ecosystem.

In recent years, Orang National Park has emerged as a significant player in India’s wildlife conservation efforts. The park’s conservation programme has set an example for other protected areas in the country, demonstrating the effectiveness of community-driven conservation and the use of technology in safeguarding endangered species.

PNN