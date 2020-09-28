Bhubaneswar: The students of Odisha are facing problems in acquiring original certificates of the recent examinations they have passed. This has happened due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence the Odisha government Monday directed principals of all degree colleges to allow admission of students in the Plus-III streams even if they failed to provide the original certificates.

The Higher Education Department has sent a letter to the principal of all colleges directing them to accept self-attested marksheets which have been downloaded. The department has also directed the colleges not to make the migration certificates mandatory for the admission of the students.

The letter reads “Due to COVTD-19 pandemic, there is some disruption in supplying the original certificates, marksheets, migration certificates etc to the students, passing out from CHSE(O) during 2019-20. As a result, they may fail to show the original certificates for verification at the time of admission.”

The college principals have been asked to complete the admission procedures of the students with the e-marksheet and other requisite documents along with an undertaking from the students that they would submit the original certificate later.

Notably, the first selection merit list for admission into Plus-III courses for the academic year 2020-22 was announced Monday by Higher Education Department of Odisha.

Students will have to log in to the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) portal to get their first merit list result.

PNN