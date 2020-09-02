Cuttack: Orissa High Court Tuesday directed the School and Mass Education Department to resolve the issue of fee hike of private schools amicably.

The court has asked the state S&ME Secretary to mutually come to a consensus on hike of private school fees in consultation with parents and teachers’ associations along with school authorities.

The court has directed the state government to resolve fee-hike issue at the earliest after a PIL was filed by Odisha Abibhabak Mahasangha and a few other petitions pertaining to school fee hike.

They had sought exemption of tuition fee by private schools due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Confederation of Odisha Public Schools had also moved an intervention application in Orissa High Court in connection with a PIL seeking exemption of tuition fees by private schools during imposition of lockdown restrictions.

Petitioner lawyer Bibhuti Bhusan Chaudhary said that the Orissa HC has directed the Secretary of School and Mass Education Department to convene a meeting with all stakeholders including the parents’ association and two others petitioners to decide on the matter.

Chaudhary said that the meeting will be attended by members of Teachers’ Association, all school officials and the Federation of School Association to decide on the reduction of tuition fees.

PNN