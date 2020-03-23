Bhubaneswar: On the backdrop of the lockdown in five districts like Khurda, Cuttack, Ganjam, Kendrapara and Angul and eight towns including Puri, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Balasore, Jajpur road and Bhadrak from 7am March 22 to 9pm March 29, the Orissa High Court has issued a circular vide Circular No-4542 dated March 23, 2020 directing the subordinate courts and their offices in the above districts and towns to function from 12:00 noon to 1:00 pm.

The courts in the above districts and towns will function from 12:00 noon to 1:00pm only for hearing of extremely urgent matters such as bail, production and remand deploying staff to the minimum as per requirement. After 1pm, courts and offices will stand closed.

In the districts and towns other than the ones mentioned above, courts and offices will function from 11am to 1pm only for hearing of urgent matters like bail, production, remand including temporary injunction. After 1pm, courts and offices will stand closed.

Un-deployed staff of the Court is directed to remain in readiness as they can be called to duty as and when required.

For avoiding gathering in courts during hearing, only one advocate/prosecutor will be allowed to represent the parties concerned.

The circular has stated that urgent office work can be done from home.

With regards to the deployment of staff required, presiding officers of the courts are to decide. Bar associations/advocates are to be called upon to extend fullest cooperation of the measures mentioned above.

The cases listed March 23 are suspended and no further listings are to be made up to March 31. Extremely urgent matters can be brought to the Deputy Registrar (Judl) through Whatsapp message/video call. Registry of the court is directed to make deployment of staff on rotation basis considering the need of work. Registry is also directed to ensure that a vehicle and a doctor with their team shall remain available 24X7.

If required, the district judges will make necessary arrangements after due consultation with the administrative judges of their respective judgeships, the circular stated.

The circular has stated that the instructions are to come into effect from 23 March till 31 March, 2020.

