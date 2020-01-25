Cuttack: The Orissa High Court Friday ordered a CBI probe into the alleged fodder scam in a dairy cooperative here.

The HC directive came while hearing a petition filed by Santosh Samal, an employee of the dairy cooperative. According to Samal, some authorities of the dairy cooperative misappropriated fodder worth Rs 13 lakh by forging the signature of the petitioner, who worked as an operator of a dairy plant in Tirtol functioning under the dairy cooperative.

The fraud came to fore during an audit in 2018, following which the authorities blamed Samal for the incident and suspended him. Samal then moved the HC seeking a CBI probe into the goof-up.

Samal has alleged involvement of some Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation (Omfed) officials in the scam.