Cuttack: The Orissa High Court will Thursday hear a PIL on opening of liquor shops in Cuttack city.

Even though the union government has allowed sale of liquor during the third phase of lockdown, the state government is yet to come out with specific notifications allowing opening of shops in the state.

A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in Orissa High Court in this connection seeking approval for sale of liquor — both online and offline — by licensed shops within Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area while maintaining social distancing guidelines.

The division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice SK Mishra Tuesday fixed the date for hearing after seeking responses from the state government on the PIL.

The petition was filed by Prakash Kumar Routray and two other residents of the city expressing apprehension that not allowing sale of liquor may lead to illegal sale of liquor in the black market at high prices.

The petition was taken up for hearing through video conferencing. Advocate Biplab Bahali appeared on behalf of the petitioners.

