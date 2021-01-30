Cuttack: Physical mode of hearing in the Orissa High Court and Subordinate Courts/Tribunals will resume from February 15, said a High Court order.

The physical mode of hearing in the High Court remained suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

“The hearing in the High Court in physical mode shall resume on 15.02.2021 in terms of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) both for the High Court & Subordinate Courts/Tribunals which shall be notified shortly,” the HC order said.

“Further, the option in every case to appear either physically or virtually shall be given in advance to the Registry by the lawyer concerned. The lawyers are requested to convey their option the previous evening,” the order further stated.

Notably, the High Court had been functioning through virtual mode during the pandemic time receiving cases through email, e-filing and drop box.

