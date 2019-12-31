Bhubaneswar: Manish Kumar, the principal correspondent of Orissa POST, won the ‘Best Reporter’ award for Developmental Reporting at the Odisha Media Award, 2019 organized at Geeta Govinda Bhawan here, Monday.

The nomination for the award started on first week of October and completed mid- December. After the nomination period, the process of selection was judged by its panel of noted journalists and media activists on the basis of popularity, effectiveness and people’s view.

During the event, round table discussions were held on ‘Reporting Climate Change in Bay of Bengal: Disasters and Beyond’. Guests who participated in the discussion were Ranjan Panda, Covernor, Water Intitiative, senior journalists Sandeep Sahu, Richard Mohapatra & Binayak Rath and Regional Manager of ActionAid, Debabrata Patra.

Thirteen awardees are felicitated in 12 categories in the Odisha Media Award ceremony.