Los Angeles: Adrien Brody took home his second leading man Oscar for “The Brutalist,” Mikey Madison took home the best actress statuette and “Anora” was crowned best picture on its way to five awards Sunday.

Kieran Culkin won the Oscar for best supporting actor for his work on “A Real Pain” and Zoe Saldaña won for her work in “Emilia Pérez.” Sean Baker had a stunning night, winning the screenplay, director and editing awards for “Anora.”

“Flow” beat “The Wild Robot” for best animated feature film while Paul Tazewell became the first Black man to win an Oscar for costume design for his work on “Wicked.”

Here’s the complete list of winners at the 97th annual Academy Awards:

Best Picture: “Anora”

Best Actor: Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

Best Actress: Mikey Madison, “Anora”

Best Director: Sean Baker, “Anora”

Best Supporting Actress: Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”

Best Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

Best International Film: “I’m Still Here”

Best Documentary Feature: “No Other Land”

Best Original Screenplay: “Anora,” Sean Baker

Best Adapted Screenplay: “Conclave,” Peter Straughan

Best Original Score: “The Brutalist,” Daniel Blumberg

Best Original Song: “El Mal” from “Emilia Pérez”

Best Animated Film: “Flow”

Visual Effects: “Dune: Part Two”

Best Costume Design: “Wicked,” Paul Tazewell

Best Cinematography: “The Brutalist,” Lol Crawley

Best Documentary Short Film: “The Only Girl in the Orchestra”

Best Sound: “Dune: Part Two”

Best Production Design: “Wicked”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: “The Substance”

Best Film Editing: “Anora,” Sean Baker

Best Live Action Short Film: “I’m Not a Robot”

Best Animated Short Film: “In the Shadow of the Cypress”

