Bhubaneswar: Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA), Government of Odisha and World Skill Center (WSC) signed a MoU with Meesho, an e-commerce marketplace to empower entrepreneurs through Swakalpa entrepreneur training programme Wednesday. The partnership was facilitated by the lead implementation partner Palladium Consulting India Pvt Ltd (PCIPL). The Swakalpa programme is expected to benefit 10,000 individuals, with 1,000 selected for comprehensive mentorship and enterprise setup support. The initiative aims to create a sustainable ecosystem for micro and nano entrepreneurs and self-employed individuals in the state, addressing unemployment and underemployment among youths and promoting gender equality.

Skill Development & Technical Education department additional secretary Pinaki Patnaik said, “We are confident that through the partnership with Meesho, new markets and opportunities for our entrepreneurs will open up here in Odisha. We firmly believe that by connecting local businesses to broader markets, we can empower our entrepreneurs and drive economic growth in our state. This collaboration with Meesho is in line with our vision of fostering entrepreneurship and online business through programs like Swakalpa, implemented by Palladium.” Meesho will work closely with the OSDA, WSC and PCIPL to execute the Swakalpa programme, which comprises 104 hours of entrepreneurship training, followed by an extensive 6-month mentorship period and setting up of enterprises.

As part of the partnership, Meesho will facilitate the smooth onboarding of entrepreneurs trained under Swakalpa. This will include providing them with assistance and resources to navigate the onboarding process and ensure a quick and hassle-free launch of their online businesses.