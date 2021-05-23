Bhubaneswar: Odisha Stevedores Limited (OSL) and its staff extended full logistic support in unloading of 29 medical oxygen cylinders of 40-liter capacity each and oxygen regulators-humidifiers brought in by MV Anna Maria from Singapore handled by Paradip Port Trust.

The OSL Group undertook unloading, coordination with customs for speedy clearance, port clearance and expeditious evacuation of the cylinders from port free of cost on behalf of the state government.

Jagatsinghpur ADM Kanhu Charan Dhir received the cylinders on behalf of Government of Odisha. Later, the oxygen cylinders were distributed among various state-run hospitals in Jagatsingpur district.

OSL Group Chairman Mahimananda Mishra said, “We are facing an emergency situation due to second wave of Covid-19. OSL Group is fully committed to the cause of the state and its people. We feel proud in supporting the government during the pandemic.”

Director Charchit Mishra congratulated the staff for the smooth unloading of the oxygen cylinders.

OSL, which has all along supported social cause during last three decades of its existence, initiated a massive mask distribution drive in Odisha, after Chief Minister called upon the people to wear masks. OSL Group distributed one lakh masks among the general public for creating awareness on use of masks during the pandemic.

The OSL Group has taken necessary precautions and strict observance of the Covid-19 guidelines on the office premises.

PNN