Jajpur: The Odisha State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) held a public hearing for environmental clearance on Nilachal Ispat Nigam’s Limited (NINL) proposed expansion project in Jajpur district.

The proposed expansion will increase NINL’s production capacity from 0.981 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 9.5 MTPA without additional land requirements.

Over 225 people including some opposing NINL’s proposed expansion project, gave their opinion at the public hearing for the environmental clearance held by SPCB Friday.

“Around 225 people have given their opinion on the NINIL’s expansion project. We will send the people’s views to the Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate Change,” said the Regional Officer, SPCB, Kalinga Nagar, Madan Mohan Sahu

Asked about the disturbance during the public hearing, Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Kalinga Nagar, Sapan Kumar Nanda, who presided over the public hearing, said: “The people have given their opinion in the public hearing.”

The public hearing was also attended by NINL executive Sanjeev Kumar Ghosh, who gave a detailed presentation on the plant’s proposed expansion plan, while MD and CEO, Sudhir Kumar Mehta, addressed public concerns.

Tata Steel Long Products Limited acquired NINL in July 2022 and achieved operational milestones swiftly. Within 100 days, the plant resumed operations, and its rated capacity was achieved within nine months.

NINL officials informed the participants that comprehensive upgrades included advanced pollution control systems such as Electrostatic Precipitators (ESPs), cyclone separators, dry fog systems, bag filters, and water sprinkling mechanisms.

To further minimise environmental impact, a scrubber-based gas cleaning plant was introduced to treat BOF (basic oxygen furnace) gas. Continuous Environmental Monitoring Systems (CEMS) were installed to monitor air quality and emissions, alongside an Effluent Quality Monitoring System (EQMS) to ensure real-time evaluation of water discharge and Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) performance, they said.

The two-phased expansion plan will include state-of-the-art facilities such as raw material handling systems, a coke plant, sinter plant, blast furnace, steel melting shop, and rebar and wire rod mill.

Baseline environmental data collected from March to May 2024, covering air quality, water quality, noise, and soil conditions within a 10-km radius, has already been submitted to the SPCB for review, the company informed the people.

“The expansion project’s design incorporates cutting-edge technology to meet stringent environmental standards, with treated wastewater being fully reused within the plant,” the company said.

