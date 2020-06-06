Bhubaneswar: With the relaxation of norms for plying of buses in the state, Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) has decided to resume bus operations on 66 routes across the state from Monday.

In a press statement, the CMD of OSRTC, Arun Bothra, said, “We are resuming regular services with 96 buses connecting 22 towns in the state. We will keep adding more number of buses and routes over a period of time.”

In accordance with policy and direction of the state government, the corporation has been active in helping guest workers. On requisition by district administration buses are being provided for movement of guest workers, he said.

“Till last week, out of 440 buses operated by OSRTC, 70 per cent were deployed to facilitate transportation of guest workers. Now, when this work load is reducing and there is demand of regular bus services from several districts, the OSRTC is resuming its regular operations,” Bothra added.

He made it clear that the buses will ply only with the seating capacity. No standing passengers will be allowed to travel in buses. Wearing of face mask will be mandatory inside buses. No one will be allowed to board the bus without a mask, the CMD said.

“In larger public interest we are asking people not to travel unless it is necessary and maintain social distancing. It is in their own interest they should not crowd the buses”, he added. The government PSU will put additional cleaning measures in place to disinfect all the buses each day.