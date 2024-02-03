Bhubaneswar: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the schedule of recruitment examinations slated to take place in February 2024.

The Commission informed candidates that the tentative dates for these examinations are subject to change, emphasizing the importance of regularly checking the official website www.ossc.gov.in for any updates.

Important dates

Combined recruitment examination for Junior Stenographer, Junior Grade Typist, Junior Typist, Typist-Cum-Copyist, Junior Clerk-Cum-Typist and Data Entry Operator: The preliminary examination is scheduled to take place February 4, 2024.

Combined Graduate Level recruitment examination for Specialist Posts/Services, 2022 (Accounts Assistant, Assistant Fodder Development Officer & Senior Laboratory Assistant): The main examination is scheduled to take place February 13, 2024

Combined Graduate Level recruitment examination for Specialist Posts/Services, 2022 (Market Intelligence Inspector): The main Examination is scheduled for February 15, 2024.

Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Specialist Posts/Services, 2022 (Senior Economic Investigator): The main examination is scheduled for February 23, 2024.

Vital Statistics Assistant under the Directorate of Health Intelligence & Vital Statistics, Odisha: The preliminary examination is expected in second fortnight of February/ first fortnight of March, 2024.

Combined Examination of Pharmacist: The certificate verification is scheduled to take place in second fortnight of February, 2024

Combined Graduate Level recruitment examination for Specialist Posts/Services, 2022: The certificate verification process is scheduled to take place on different dates in February/March 2024.

PNN