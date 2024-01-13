Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has released admit cards for the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) 2023.

Candidates who have applied for the OSSTET 2023 examination can download their respective admit cards by visiting the official website at www.bseodisha.ac.in

OSSTET 2023 will be held January 19, 2024.

For a direct link to download OSSTET 2023 admit card click here.

Exam pattern: The OSSTET 2023 will consist of two papers – Paper I and Paper II. The duration of the test for each paper will be 2 hours and 30 minutes. All questions in both papers will be in the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) format, where each question carries one mark. Each question will have four alternatives, among which one is the correct answer.

How to download OSSTET 2023 hall tickets

Step1: Visit the official website at www.bseodisha.ac.in

Step2: On the home page, click on the link “ODISHA SECONDARY SCHOOL TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST OSSTET – 2023 (ADMIT CARD)”

Step3: In the new window, enter your login credentials

Step4: Download the OSSTET 2023 admit card

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the same for future reference.

PNN