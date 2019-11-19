Ghasipura: Overflowing of water from the Minor Irrigation Division’s dam at Ostapura under Ghasipura block’s Gohira panchayat in Keonjhar district has become a curse for the farmers. Initially the dam was built to facilitate irrigation and increase agricultural produces. Currently, however water flowing out from one of the damaged sluice gates is damaging the ripe paddy crops.

Farmers alleged that a substantial amount had been spent in the recent past to carry out repairs to the damaged sluice gate. However, it has turned out to be faulty as water continues to flow out of it. In the past, farmers have staged strikes and demonstrations, demanding repair of the dam, but their perils continue.

The Minor Irrigation Division constructed the dam at Ostapura 17 years ago. The objective was to irrigate agricultural farmlands in Ostapura, Dhabani, Kaliamenta and some other adjacent villages.

“Apprehending loss of crops due to constant flow of water in our farmlands, we had taken up the matter with local MLA Badri Narayan Patro and the contractor concerned few months back, but to no avail. If no immediate steps are taken to save our crops, we will resort to widespread agitation,” said the worried farmers.

When contacted, assistant engineer, Minor Irrigation Division, Nihar Ranjan Behera said steps will soon be taken to check the flow of water by placing sand bags near the gate.

PNN