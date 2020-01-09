Bhubaneswar: In a bid to promote eco-tourism, the Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) has introduced two-day tour packages for Bhitarkanika and Satkosia for every Saturday and Sunday.

As per OTDC sources, the programme, in association with Forest department, is scheduled to start January 11 and 12 for Bhitarkanika via Rajnagar and Satkosia. Facilities like AC transport, lunch, cruise boating inside Bhitarkanika and Satkosia are available with guided services.

For Bhitarkanika tour, pick-up timing is 5:30am from Panthaniwas, 5:40am from Station Square and 5:50am from Vani Vihar. One needs to pay Rs 1,700 for the package. For Satkosia-Badmul tour, pick-up time is 7am from Panthaniwas, 7:10am from Station Square, 7:20am from Vani Vihar, 7:35 from Hotel Trident and 7:50 from Khandagiri. The package would cost Rs 1,490 per head.