Bhubaneswar: Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the tourism sector of Odisha is staring at a bleak future.

The Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) is gearing up to revive the COVID-hit tourism sector and has planned to introduce special tourist packages for domestic travelers once the situation returns to normal.

In the special packages the OTDC will give special discounts for room booking at OTDC’s Panthanivas.

The OTDC has planned to give special discounts at various tour packages. People who want to visit places like Bhitarkanika and Satkosia, they will be given special discounts at OTDC’s Panthanivas.

Also Read: DCP issues new COVID-19 guidelines for Cuttack denizens for Independence Day celebrations

The packages to the above two places include AC transport, breakfast and lunch besides entry fee, boat ride and guide services.

Besides, OTDC will give special discounts on its newly introduced destination wedding programme. The destination wedding package would be available at six Panthanivas of Gopalpur, Rambha, Konark, Puri, Chandipur and Barkul.

While the basic package is offered at Rs 2.17 lakh which would include 25 rooms for two days, main wedding meal, and three-time meals for 50 persons, people who want all arrangements have to pay a minimum RS 4.75 lakh. The price may go up depending on the facilities and quality of offerings.

After the wedding, the newly-wed couple would be gifted complimentary honeymoon and first two marriage anniversary packages.

To give a boost to Odisha’s tourism sector which has been paralysed since last six months amid the pandemic, OTDC is preparing the above roadmaps.

PNN