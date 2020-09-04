Bhubaneswar: In a video message released Thursday evening, the Chairperson of Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) Shreemayee Mishra said that, OTDC has been trying its best to revive tourism sector in Odisha despite the COVID-19 outbreak. Mishra was speaking on the 41st occasion of the foundation day of OTDC through video-conferencing.

Mishra said OTDC has been badly hit by the deadly pandemic. Twenty-one Pantha Nivas resorts and two transport units have been dedicatedly working for COVID-19 Warriors by providing them with food, lodging and transportation facilities.

“OTDC has organised various activities like light and sound shows, destination wedding, global tour packages, Dandia Yatra during Dussehra, sand art exhibition on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, tour package to Satakosia, Khelo India and several other customer-friendly online packages,” Mishra said.

Renovation works at different Pantha Nivas have been taken up, in order to cater to the demands of tourists, she added.

“During the COVID-19 outbreak in Odisha, the OTDC had arranged a programme called ‘Ama Ghara, Ama Handisala’. Cakes were sent to potential customers through Pitha-on-Wheel. Special tour package ‘Banabhoji’ was organised to attract locals and tourists to different locations of the state,” Mishra informed.

The corporation has adopted a white tiger named ‘Spandan’ at Nandankanan Zoological Park in the state capital informed Mishra. A special audio-video has been released entitled ‘Athithi Devo Bhava’ to invite tourists from India and abroad.

OTDC MD, Sachin Ramachandra Yadav, thanked all those who have extended their cooperation to the corporation and urged them to lead it on the path of progress in future.

PNN