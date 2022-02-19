Ottawa: Ottawa Police have arrested and laid charges against two organisers of the “Freedom Convoy” truckers’ protest which has occupied the Canadian capital city’s downtown for three weeks in opposition to Covid-19 vaccine mandates and pandemic restrictions.

According to a statement issued by the Ottawa Police Friday, Christopher John Barber, 46, of Swift Current, Saskatchewan, arrested Thursday night, is charged with counselling to commit the offence of mischief, counselling to commit the offence of disobeying a court order and counselling to commit the offence of obstructing police, reports Xinhua news agency.

Tamara Lich, 49, of Medicine Hat, Alberta, is also charged with counselling to commit the offence of mischief.

Both of them are scheduled to appear in court.

The Ottawa Police continued to issue a notice to protesters advising that anyone blocking streets, or assisting others in the blocking streets, are committing a criminal offence and could be arrested.

Protesters were also informed to cease further unlawful activity, or they would face charges or fines, the Ottawa Police said.