Bhubaneswar: Odisha University of Health Sciences (OUHS) will transform healthcare delivery and medical education, positioning itself as a leader in innovation and research both regionally and globally, Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling said while attending a MoU signing event at the institute, Thursday. On the occasion, OUHS signed a series of MoUs with prominent national and international institutions. Through the MoUs, the university entered into partnership with AIIMS Bhubaneswar, Sri Sri University Cuttack, IIT Bhubaneswar, and Xavier Institute of Management (XIMB) Bhubaneswar.

Many eminent faculty members from across India and internationally renowned scholars joined the event. Mahaling said the partnerships established today will enable joint research, student and faculty exchanges, and the development of cutting-edge solutions to address the challenges faced by the healthcare sector. “The MoUs aim to create a comprehensive framework for enhancing healthcare education, clinical practices, and research by combining the expertise of leading institutions and faculty,” the minister said. “The collaborations will promote technological innovations in healthcare, including Al-based diagnostic tools, telemedicine platforms, and biomedical devices, while also integrating wellness practices such as Ayurveda, yoga, and meditation into modern healthcare systems,” Mahaling added. OUHS vice-chancellor Manash Ranjan Sahoo said the partnership marked ‘a significant step forward in institute’s journey to becoming a leader in healthcare education, research, and innovation. “Through the strategic move and with the support from the state government, OUHS will create a lasting impact not only on the students it nurtures but also on the broader healthcare landscape of Odisha and beyond,” he added. In addition to the MoUs, OUHS has already initiated lines of consent with several other prestigious Indian institutions, including PGIMER Chandigarh, JIPMER Puducherry, SGPGI Lucknow, AIG Hyderabad, and NISER Bhubaneswar.

Internationally renowned institutions also joined the programme online, having already agreed to sign MoUs with the institute shortly. “The focus is on fostering leadership and management in healthcare, improving strategic planning and operational efficiency, and promoting interdisciplinary research and knowledge-sharing across a broad spectrum of healthcare disciplines,” an official said.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP