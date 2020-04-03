Daringbadi: A large number of people who have returned to Kandhamal district from other states in India are moving around freely even though they have been asked to remain in home isolation. This has created panic among the local residents of the district.

Thousands of migrant workers from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Delhi have recently returned to Simanbadi, Budaguda, NBhramarabadi, Katingia, Kumbharigaon, Jhinjiriguda and some other villages of this district. Many of these people are also from this small town. However, very few of these returnees have gone for self-isolation and are disobeying government orders with impunity.

Many of these returnees are visiting banks in large numbers and are not maintaining social distancing. Some of them visited the SBI branch here and it was clearly seen that they were not implementing social distancing. This has created resentment among the local residents of this small town.

Mentioning their apprehensions, the villagers have recently lodged a complaint with the police. They alleged the police were yet to take steps in this regard.

When contacted, inspector-in-charge of Daringbadi police station Koushik Majhi said steps would soon be taken to force these returnees to go into self isolation.

PNN