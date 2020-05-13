London: An ‘outstanding’ Indian-origin woman doctor has died in north-east of England after a long battle with the deadly coronavirus. Dr Poornima Nair, a 55-year-old Keralite from Delhi worked at the Station View Medical Centre in Durham county of England. Dr Poornima Nair died at the University Hospital of North Tees Hospital at Stockton-on-Tees after a long battle with coronavirus.

10th GP to die

Nair is believed to be the 10th GP to die on the frontlines of the UK’s medical community fighting coronavirus. The highly contagious infection has claimed the lives of over 32,000 people in UK.

Official announcement

“We are very sorry to announce to our patients the death of Dr Poornima Nair. She was a valued friend and a doctor,” the medical centre said in a message.

“Dr Nair passed away after a prolonged COVID-19 illness. She fought the disease with her great strength of character. We are all devastated and upset by this tragic news. We hope you will join with us in our thoughts and prayers,” the centre stated.

Tributes pour in

Tributes have been pouring in for the doctor on social media from friends, colleagues and others known to her. Dr Nair had been on ventilator support for a few days before she succumbed to the disease this week.

“Dr Nair was a well-known and valued member of our community, serving as a doctor at Station View Medical Centre. She will be heavily missed by all that knew her. My thoughts and prayers go out to her friends, family, and colleagues at this sad time,” said local MP, Dehenna Davison.

Patients thank Dr Nair

One of Nair’s many patients thanked her for saving her mother’s life. She wrote: “Rest in Peace Dr Nair. Absolutely outstanding doctor. Saved my mum’s life 10 years ago without doubt, after undiagnosed life-threatening illness. Our whole family will always be grateful to you for ensuring my mom saw the rest of her life. I’m so sad yours has been cut short.

