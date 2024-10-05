Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Saturday recruited 16,009 junior teachers in primary and upper primary schools under various schemes.

Chief Minister Mohan Majhi handed over some of the appointment letters during a function at Kalinga Stadium here in the presence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The teachers were appointed in all the 30 districts of the state.

“Teaching is the most respectful profession and teachers shape the future of society,” Majhi said, addressing the gathering.

“In ancient times, gurus (teachers) were compared to Lords like Brahma, Vishnu and Maheswar,” he said.

The chief minister also said his government has substantially raised the budgetary allocation for education.

“Fulfilling promises at double speed! Appointment letters to more than 16,000 newly-inducted teachers was handed over today for strengthening the school education landscape.

“This large-scale recruitment is a massive step towards improving quality of education, ensuring better learning outcomes and securing a bright future for Odisha’s children. CM Shri @MohanMOdisha ‘s govt under the guidance of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi is working 24×7 to realise aspirations, fulfil poll promises and achieve the goal of Viksit Odisha by 2036,” Pradhan said in post on X.

The opposition BJD, however, mocked the BJP for taking credit for teachers’ recruitment.

“The previous BJD government had completed the entire recruitment process. The BJP has no role in it, but takes credit just by distributing appointment letters,” the regional party said in a release.

PTI