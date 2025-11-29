Bhubaneswar: While addressing the Odisha Assembly Saturday, the Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said more than 17 lakh women have been added to the Subhadra Yojana. A total of 17,83,251 women have enrolled, while 9,36,283 applications were rejected. Of those enrolled, 7,51,479 have received all three instalments. Additionally, 1,03,89,801 women have received the first instalment, and 1,01,92,724 have received the second, Parida told the House.

Notably, November 1, 2025, the Odisha government reopened applications for new Subhadra Yojana beneficiaries. Women who turn 21 between now and April 2026, or those who missed earlier registration windows, can apply through the official Subhadra portal.