Bhopal: More than 200 people fell ill due to food poisoning in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district and were rushed to hospitals, police said Monday.

The affected persons had gathered at a temple for ‘bhandara’ in Mamoni Kala gram panchayat Saturday.

A ‘bhandara’ was organised collectively and people from three to four villagers had gathered there. Locals claim that there are one to two patients in every house and the number of patients may increase.

Upon receiving information, a team from the Health Department of Shivpuri District Hospital reached the spot and attended to patients by setting up a camp.

District medical and health officer Sanjay Rajeshwar said most of the patients have recovered following treatment.

However, the condition of around 60 patients is said to be critical and have been admitted to the district hospital. Risheshwar said the preliminary investigation revealed that villagers suffered food poisoning.

Food samples were collected, and the actual cause will be confirmed after the investigation report, he added.

He further stated that affected persons who complained of vomiting, diarrhoea and fever were examined and are undergoing treatment.

“60 of them are still being treated, however, none of them lost consciousness and their health condition is improving. A team of six doctors have been deployed to monitor the situation,” Rajeshwar said.