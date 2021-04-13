New Delhi: On the second day of the ‘Tika Utsav’ vaccination drive, more than 37 lakh COVID-19 doses were administered Monday. The new additions took the cumulative vaccination doses given in India to 10,82,92,423 so far, the Union Health Ministry said. Many workplace vaccination centres became operational across India in the government and private sector, the Health Ministry informed.

“On the second day of Tika Utsav, more than 37 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 8.00pm today (Monday). On an average, 45,000 COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs) are functional on any given day. Today, 71,000 CVCs were operational, marking a rise of an average of 26,000 operational vaccination centres,” the ministry said.

Among the over 10 crore people vaccinated so far, 90,32,665 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 55,56,375 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose. Then there are 1,00,68,531 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the 1st dose, and 48,91,565 FLWs who have taken the 2nd dose.

Besides, 3,41,01,749 people and 7,55,197 people who are over 45 to 59 years of age have taken the 1st and 2nd dose respectively, while 4,16,45,168 and 22,41,173 individuals above the age of 60 years have taken both the doses respectively.

“A total of37,63,858 vaccine doses were given till 8.00pm Monday, the 87th day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination. Out of which 32,60,713 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 5,03,145 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of the vaccine as per the provisional report,” the Health Ministry said adding final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced March 1 for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.