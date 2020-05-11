Ganjam/Titlagarh: Over 5000 migrant workers stranded in Surat, Rayanapadu of Andhra Pradesh and Chennai will reach their native state Odisha in five Shramik Special trains, Monday.

The Shramik Special trains will reach Titlagarh Station in Bolangir district and Jagannathpur station in Ganjam district.

For this the Ganjam district administration has finished all the required preparation and Titlagarh district administration has imposed a 12-hour curfew in the town for Monday to prevent large gatherings and ensure smooth arrival of the returnees and their onward journey to their home districts by buses.

Sources said, the migrants will be offered food packets, water and other essential items before they leave for their home districts, where they will be placed under institutional quarantine.

