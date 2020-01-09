New Delhi: At least 37 per cent of Swiggy’s part-time delivery partners are students working to fund their education, a report said Thursday.

Food delivery major Swiggy recently conducted a poll to discover the various aspirations and motivations of about 16,000 part-time delivery partners who login into the app for about 4-8 hours every day.

According to the report, 29 per cent have another full-time job and moonlight as delivery partners to meet their own and their families’ financial goals and 20 per cent have another part-time job on the side.

Ten per cent are entrepreneurs and run their own business while working with Swiggy to relive stress of erratic earnings from their business, and 29 per cent are primary earning members of their household, the survey found.

Talking about their aspirations, 33 per cent delivery partners aim to grow into the role of fleet managers with Swiggy itself, like some of their counterparts have.

The survey also revealed that 28 per cent are saving money with the goal of buying a house or car of their own.

According to the report, 20 per cent delivery partners aim to land a full-time, regular job eventually and 8 per cent are fuelled by wanderlust and want to travel across India.

Another 8 per cent are the young and responsible ones who are selflessly saving money to fund their siblings’ wedding, the report added.

The findings from the poll also revealed that a small but significant minority of 12 per cent opened bank accounts for the first time post joining Swiggy, highlighting financial independence for these partners.

