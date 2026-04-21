Rourkela: Launching projects worth Rs 158 crore at Rourkela in Odisha’s Sundergarh, President Droupadi Murmu Tuesday said overall development of the country is possible only through the progress of every section of society, including women and tribals.

Murmu, who was in the steel city on a day-long visit, inaugurated the Planetarium and Science Centre, Nirmal Munda Parivesh Path, the Tribal Museum and the Integrated Command and Control Centre.

Addressing a function on the occasion of ‘Adi Paraba-2026’ in the tribal hinterland of Odisha, the President said that women comprise half of the country’s population and they need to be empowered in order to achieve the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047 and ‘Sambrudh Odisha’ by 2036.

She also stressed the development of tribals, who constitute around one fourth of Odisha’s population.

“With this in mindset, the central and state governments are actively working on various schemes for tribal welfare and women empowerment. This is accelerating the development process in tribal-dominated districts like Sundergarh, while prioritising the economic upliftment of the members of tribal communities,” Murmu said.

“Become good human beings and strive to uplift those who have been left behind,” she told the gathering.

A ‘Viksit Bharat’ will be possible only through the collective efforts and dedication of the nation’s farmers, labourers, tribal communities, marginalised sections, intellectuals, youth and students, as well as the urban and rural populace, the President said.

India is rapidly marching towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, she asserted.

“To build a ‘Viksit Odisha’ and ‘Viksit Bharat’, the all-round development and the participation of people from every section of society are essential,” Murmu said.

Murmu also hailed Sundergarh for its natural beauty, folk culture, heritage, brave individuals and sports enthusiasts.

“The allure of its dense forests, mountains, waterfalls and rivers is boundless. The art and culture of Sundergarh have further enriched the cultural abundance of Odisha,” she said.

Rourkela has also played a pioneering role in promoting Odisha’s art, literature, culture, tribal traditions, and sports, Murmu said.

The President was earlier received at the Veer Surendra Sai (VSS) Airport in Jharsuguda by Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

On her arrival in Rourkela, she witnessed cultural events and also interacted with the participating students. Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram was also present on the occasion.