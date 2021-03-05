Mumbai 5: Hiren Mansukh, owner of the vehicle with explosives which had been found parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence last week, was found dead in a creek in neighbouring Thane Friday, police said.

Mansukh, around 45 years old, had gone missing Thursday night. The body was found on the banks of the creek along the Mumbra Reti Bunder road, a senior official of Thane Police said.

Mansukh’s Scorpio with gelatin sticks inside was found near ‘Antilia’, Ambani’s multi-storey residence in South Mumbai, February 25. Police had said it had been stolen from Airoli-Mulund Bridge February 18.

Crime Branch of Mumbai police had recorded Mansukh’s statement in the case. Mansukh, who was in vehicle spare parts business, had said he had lodged a police complaint after the SUV was stolen.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said the death of a prime witness showed that something was fishy. “I reiterate the demand that the case be handed over to the NIA,” the BJP leader said.

Agencies