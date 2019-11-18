New Delhi: The pollution levelin Delhi is at its peak. People are troubled by the poisonous air here. Seeing the city slowly succumbing to air pollution, a bar named Oxy Pure in the Saket area of ​​the country’s capital is offering pure air for fifteen minutes to visitors starting from Rs 299.

What has caught people’s attention is the fact that Oxy Pure is offering pure oxygen in different flavours.

According to reports, you can choose to order your oxygen in 7 different aromas. Spearmint, peppermint, cinnamon, orange, lemongrass, eucalyptus and lavender are the flavours that are available.

The customer is given a tube through which flavoured oxygen is provided to them. However, customers are allowed to take in pure oxygen only once a day.

It has many health benefits as it helps the body to rebuild itself, increases oxygen circulation while strengthening the immune system.

According to some health reports, the human body gets energy from pure oxygen. Skin problems go away while sleep improves.

Other benefit includes detoxification of the blood and fighting depression.