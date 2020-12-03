Bhubaneswar: Atal Incubation Centre-Nalanda Institute of Technology Foundation, Bhubaneswar (AIC-NITF) has signed an agreement with Odisha Corporate Foundation (OCF) for industry partnership at a solar energy conclave organised by AIC-NITF recently.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed to promote renewable energy in Odisha and create a new direction for young entrepreneurs to promote renewable energy. The pact was signed between Atal Incubation Centre Incubation Manager Durga Prasad Gowda and OCF president Hrishikesh Behera.

On the occasion a seminar on Renewable Energy for Inclusive Development-Policies and Strategy was also organised. In the seminar, Upendra Tripathy, Director General, International Solar Alliance, stressed the idea that solar energy should be used for the benefit of the common man. He also hinted that World Solar Investment Summit is going to be organised in India in the coming days.

Former additional chief secretary Gujarat government, Maheswar Sahoo, in his address emphasised on the development of a Centre of Excellence in AIC-Nalanda to promote startups in solar energy sector. While ORERA chairperson Siddhanta Das presented a carbon sequestration project which is claimed to be the first-of-its-kind in India, Prof Saroj Ku Nayak gave example of solar lighting in tribal hamlets of Damanjodi ushering in inclusive growth.

Likewise, former chairman-cum-managing director of NALCO Tapan Kumar Chand stated that India is the third largest solar capacity in the world and the country is well poised to make solar energy as an alternative to traditional energy base. Chand was requested in the session to join as Director-General of AIC-NITF.

AIC-NIT Foundation, Bhubaneswar is a technology business incubator supported by Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog to promote culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in the eastern region of India.