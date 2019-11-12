Kendrapara: Farmers of coastal areas in the district are a worried lot after the cyclonic storm destroyed their standing paddy crop.

According to official sources, kharif paddy was cultivated in over 1.24 lakh hectare in the district. A preliminary report of the district administration states that 71,000 ha of standing paddy crop was damaged due to heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

Of the nine blocks where standing paddy crops were affected, Rajnagar, Rajkanika and parts of Pattamundai blocks were the worst-hit, said Kendrapara sub-collector Jyotishankar Mohapatra.

A prelim report of district agriculture department estimates the paddy crop loss in over 39,092 ha to the extent of 33 per cent, stated Mohapatra.

Farmers who were hopeful of bumper crops are depressed after the cyclone as they are now worried about repaying their loans. “We were expecting to get profit in paddy cultivation. But now, Bulbul has spelled dooms for us,” said a farmer of Rajnagar block.

“I raised paddy over my three-acre land. But, the incessant rains, triggered by Bulbul, has damaged my standing crops,’’ stated Brahmananda Palei, a farmer of Natara.

Birabara Jena of Maliabudu village had raised paddy crops in over 10 acre land. Paddy was almost ready for harvest when it was damaged by rainwater. He has now gone into depression.

The affected farmers now seek relaxation of procurement norms as the storm has deteriorated the quality of the produce. The farmers also demand crop loss assistance from the state government.

According to Sambit Kumar Satapathy, District Emergency Officer, a joint inquiry team, comprising Revenue, Horticulture and Agriculture department officials, were sent to assess the losses to paddy and vegetable farmers in the district.

As per the prelim report, 70 ha of vegetable and betel vines were lost due to the cyclonic storm. About 478 houses have been damaged and eight livestock have perished in the calamity, added Satapathy.

PNN