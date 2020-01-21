Bargarh: A large number of farmers Monday staged a road blockade at Lakhamara College Chhak in Padmapur in Bargarh district alleging irregularities in paddy procurement through token system.

According to sources, at least 300 farmers placed paddy bags at Lakhamara College square, bringing vehicular movement to a grinding halt with hundreds of vehicles remaining stranded on the road.

The farmers alleged that introduction of a centralised token system has led to delay in paddy procurement.

As per the system, tokens would be issued 15 days prior to the procurement of paddy at the mandis and sent to registered mobile numbers of farmers.

The agitated farmers have threatened to intensify their stir if the issues are not addressed, said the sources.

PNN