Bhubaneswar: Padma Shri awardee and noted organic farmer Kamala Pujari died Saturday after suffering from kidney-related ailments, CMO sources said.

She was 74, and is survived by two sons and two daughters.

Pujari, who was admitted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack two days ago with kidney-related ailments, breathed her last Saturday morning. She was being treated by a four-member medical team.

Earlier, she was brought to Cuttack from Jeypore District Headquarters Hospital after her condition deteriorated.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi condoled her death and announced that her funeral would be held with full state honours.

Majhi also spoke to Pujari’s son Tankadhar Pujari over the phone.

“Her contribution to the field of agriculture will be remembered forever,” Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik said in a statement.

Born in Patraput village of Baipariguda block in Koraput district, Pujari was a promoter of organic farming and had harvested 100 varieties of rice. She was associated with the M S Swaminathan Research Foundation.

She was conferred with the Padma Shri in 2019 by then-President Ramnath Kovind. She was a member of the state planning board in 2018 and was conferred with the best farmer award by the Odisha government in 2004.

She also won the ‘Equator Initiative Award’ in Johannesburg, South Africa in 2002.