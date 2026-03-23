Phulbani: Padma Shri awardee and tribal spiritual leader Purnamasi Jani has been hospitalised at the district headquarters hospital.

She was initially admitted to Khajuripada Community Health Centre after feeling unwell Sunday morning and was later shifted to Phulbani District Headquarters Hospital as her condition worsened.

Doctors said she is suffering from swelling in her hands and legs, anemia and abdominal pain, which led to her hospitalisation.

Purnamasi, 82, a tribal saint and noted spontaneous poet, was conferred the Padma Shri in 2021. Popularly known as “Tadisaru Bai,” she has a large following within and outside the state.

Residents have expressed concern over her health and prayed for her speedy recovery, while also demanding special medical care for her.