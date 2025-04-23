Srinagar: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday apologised to the people of the country for the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that left 26 people dead and said Kashmiris were ashamed of the incident and shared the grief of those who lost their loved ones.

Mufti led a march of party leaders and workers to protest against the attack that took place Tuesday at the Baisaran meadows — one of the worst attacks on civilians in Kashmir in the last many years.

Mufti, along with the Peoples Democratic Party workers, assembled at the party headquarters near Sher-e-Kashmir Park here from where they began the protest march.

Carrying placards that read “this is an attack on all of us”, “killing innocents is an act of terror”, and “stop innocent killings”, the march ended at Lal Chowk city centre here.

Speaking to reporters after the protest, Mufti said the attack was not only on innocent tourists, but also on Kashmiriyat.

“It was an attack on us, we condemn it, and it will not be tolerated. The home minister is here and he should find out the terrorists involved in that so that punishment is given as soon as possible,” she said.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir said tourists visit Kashmir to have a good time, and the attack on them is the “most cowardly thing to do”.

“I want to say to people of the country that we are ashamed, Kashmiris are ashamed. We stand with you in this time of pain. We want the government to nab the perpetrators so that they are given exemplary punishment,” she said.

To a question whether the attack was a security lapse, the PDP president said it is not the time to play politics.

“Our hearts are pained, the hearts of the people have been broken, the whole of J-K and the country are in mourning, and we share the grief of those who lost their loved ones. I want to apologise to the people of our country,” she said.

