The Jammu & Kashmir Police have released the identities of three out of four Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists involved in the deadly attack at Pahalgam’s Baisaran meadows, which claimed the lives of 25 tourists and a local Kashmiri resident Tuesday afternoon.

The police announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh for any information that could lead to the neutralisation of the attackers, assuring that informants’ identities would be kept confidential.

According to a report by The Print, one of the terrorists has been identified as Adil Hussain Thoker, a resident of Anantnag. The other two, identified as Ali Bhai alias Talha Bhai and Hashim Musa alias Suleman, are said to be Pakistani nationals affiliated with LeT. Security sources cited in the report stated that both Pakistani militants are believed to have infiltrated India about a year ago and may have been involved in another major terror incident last year.

The terrorists, armed with AK-47 rifles, reportedly targeted Hindu men during the 15–20-minute attack before fleeing towards the upper reaches of the Pir Panjal range. The incident marks the deadliest terror strike in Kashmir since 2019.

Special forces have joined the extensive manhunt to track down the perpetrators. A preliminary investigation was carried out Wednesday by a team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

As per the report, Resistance Front, a proxy of LeT, has allegedly claimed responsibility, although officials have yet to verify this assertion.

In response to the attack’s purported “cross-border linkages,” the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has resolved to initiate a series of retaliatory actions, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.

