Islamabad: A high court in Pakistan Thursday dismissed Imran Khan’s plea seeking suspension of the trial court’s verdict in the Toshakhana corruption case, in a fresh setback to the jailed former prime minister whose participation in the February 8 general elections became uncertain.

August 5, the 71-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician was convicted by the trial court in Islamabad in the Toshakahana corruption case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan and arrested.

The verdict meant the founding chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was disqualified from contesting elections for five years.

Khan moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for rectification of its August 28 order, by way of suspension of the judgment August 5 passed by the trial court.

The IHC, however, August 28, suspended his sentence in the Toshakhana case but his conviction and disqualification remain intact until the court decides on the main appeal. His conviction has not been set aside so far, making him ineligible for any public office.

The PTI chief moved the IHC seeking complete suspension of the trial court’s verdict in the case.

Thursday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed his plea seeking suspension of the trial court’s verdict in the Toshakhana case, Geo News reported.

In a nine-page detailed verdict, IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mahmour Jahangiri ruled that the instant application is not maintainable and is accordingly dismissed.

“In the instant case, no specific plea was raised and subsequent application has been made to cover up the omission. Even no extraordinary or exceptional circumstances were mentioned in the earlier application though they existed in the form of the notification dated 08.08.2023 when the application for suspension of the sentence was filed,” the verdict said.

Khan, who served as prime minister of Pakistan from August 2018 to April 2022, was removed through a vote of no-confidence in April 2022. More than 150 cases have been filed against Khan since his ouster from power.

