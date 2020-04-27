Karachi: Temperamental Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal was Monday banned for three years by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The ban came after Akmal failed to report corrupt approaches ahead of the country’s premier T20 league this year.

The PCB said the ban was imposed by its disciplinary panel chairman Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, who held a hearing Monday.

Umar Akmal handed three-year ban from all cricket by chairman of the disciplinary panel Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan,” read a PCB tweet.

Failing to report corrupt approach

The 29-year-old Akmal appeared before the panel at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. Prior to that he did not challenge a show cause notice issued to him by the PCB Anti-Corruption unit. The ACU had said that Akmal did not report an alleged offer to spot-fix in the 2020 PSL.

Once Akmal didn’t challenge the PCB notice, the case was transferred to the disciplinary panel. It triggered speculation that Akmal would escape with a six-month to one-year ban and fine at the most. However, things turned out to be different.

Akmal last played a Test for Pakistan in late 2009. However, his last international appearance was in October 2019 in the T20 home series against Sri Lanka.

The PCB said it will release more details as soon as it receives them from Justice Chauhan.

Official PCB statement

“The PCB doesn’t take any pleasure in seeing a international cricketer being declared ineligible for three years for corruption. However, this is a timely reminder to all who think they can get away by breaching the anti-corruption code. They can’t,” PCB director (Anti-Corruption and Security) Asif Mahmood, said.

“…if some cricketers decide to take the Code in their hands, then this is how things will pan out. I request all professional cricketers to stay away from the menace of corruption. They should immediately inform relevant authorities as soon as they are approached,” Mahmood added.

Career stats

Akmal has featured in 16 Tests, 121 ODIs and 84 T20s. In the three formats he has scored 1,003, 3,194 and 1,690 runs respectively.

Agencies