Islamabad: Pakistan President Arif Alvi has sent letters to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif seeking suggestions for the appointment of a caretaker Prime Minister.

The process to appoint a caretaker premier has been initiated, Geo News reported.

In case Khan and Sharif cannot reach a consensus over one name within three days, each one of them will send two names to the parliamentarian committee responsible for appointing the caretaker Prime Minister.

The eight-member parliamentary committee, comprising National Assembly (NA) and Senate members, with equal representation from the government and Opposition, will be formed by the NA Speaker.

Khan, who is also the PTI Chairman, will continue as the Prime Minister despite being de-notified as the premier, till the appointment of a caretaker Prime Minister, the President’s Secretariat said in a statement issued early Monday.

He was de-notified as the Prime Minister Sunday after the dissolution of the NA, Geo News reported.

However, under Article 224 of the Constitution of Pakistan, once a notification is issued, Khan will continue as the Prime Minister for 15 days till the appointment of a caretaker Prime Minister.

Taking to Twitter, President Alvi also announced that Khan will continue to serve as the premier for the time being.