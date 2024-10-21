Srinagar: Pakistan-based terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF) has owned responsibility for Sunday’s terror attack on unarmed, innocent civilians in Jammu & Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, official sources have confirmed.

Sources said, “TRF Chief Sheikh Sajjad Gul, based in Pakistan, is the mastermind of this attack. On his instructions, the local module of TRF became active, which for the first time targeted Kashmiri and non-Kashmiri people together.

The number of terrorists who carried out the targeted killing of seven civilians in Gagangir area of Ganderbal district is believed to be two to three.

This incident has been carried out by the local module of TRF. This module was doing recce of the crime spot for the last one month.

This terrorist organisation active in Kashmir has targeted Kashmiri Pandits, Sikhs and non-locals in the last one and a half years.

This is a big change in the strategy of this module, which is simultaneously targeting non-local and local on development projects.

Meanwhile, sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) are visiting the terror attack site Monday to make their own assessment of the attack.

Officials said that the death toll in the terrorist attack on a private company’s labourers’ camp in Gagangir area reached seven after another injured labourer succumbed in hospital.

Those killed by the terrorists include both locals and non-locals working to build a tunnel between Gagangir and Sonamarg to make Srinagar-Sonamarg an all-weather road.

The list of killed civilians includes Faheem Nasir (Safety Manager from Bihar), Angil Shukla (Mechanical Manager from Madhya Pradesh), Mohammad Hanif from Bihar, Dr Shahnawaz from Budgam district of Kashmir, Kaleem from Bihar, Shashi Abrol (Designer from Jammu) and Gurmeet Singh (Rigger from Gurdaspur, Punjab).

Five injured are being treated at SKIMS Super Speciality Hospital in Srinagar.

Security forces cordoned off the area and an operation was launched to trace the terrorists. The attack took place around 8.15 p.m. Sunday.

The attack on innocent civilians engaged in an important infrastructure project that would make Sonamarg tourist destination an all-weather destination, thereby bringing livelihood to hundreds of locals, has received wide condemnation.

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah posted on X, “The dastardly terror attack on civilians in Gagangir, J&K, is a despicable act of cowardice. Those involved in this heinous act will not be spared and will face the harshest response from our security forces.”

“At this moment of immense grief, I extend my sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured,” he added.

The dastardly terror attack on civilians in Gagangir, J&K, is a despicable act of cowardice. Those involved in this heinous act will not be spared and will face the harshest response from our security forces. At this moment of immense grief, I extend my sincerest condolences to… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 20, 2024

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari, who has been personally monitoring the work on this tunnel project said, “I strongly condemn the horrific terror attack on innocent labourers in Gagangir, Sonamarg, Jammu & Kashmir, who were engaged in a vital infrastructure project. I offer my humble tribute to the martyred labourers and extend my deepest condolences to their families during this difficult time. My thoughts and prayers are with the injured for a swift and full recovery.”

I strongly condemn the horrific terror attack on innocent laborers in Gagangir, Sonamarg, Jammu & Kashmir, who were engaged in a vital infrastructure project. I offer my humble tribute to the martyred laborers and extend my deepest condolences to their families during this… — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) October 20, 2024

J&K Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha said, “I strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack on civilians in Gagangeer. I assure the people that those behind this despicable act will not go unpunished. We have given full freedom to J&K Police, Army and Security forces.”

I strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack on civilians in Gagangeer. I assure the people that those behind this despicable act will not go unpunished. We have given full freedom to J&K Police, Army and Security forces. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) October 20, 2024

“Our brave personnel are on the ground & they will ensure terrorists pay a very heavy price for their action. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families. Praying for speedy recovery of the injured. The entire nation stands in solidarity with the families in this hour of grief,” he added.

Our brave personnel are on the ground & they will ensure terrorists pay a very heavy price for their action. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families. Praying for speedy recovery of the injured. The entire nation stands in solidarity with the families in this hour of grief. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) October 20, 2024

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the incident as dastardly and cowardly on the part of the militants. “The casualty figure from the Gagangir attack is not final as there are a number of injured labourers, both local and non-local. Praying that the injured make a full recovery as the more seriously injured are being referred to SKIMS, Srinagar.”

Very sad news of a dastardly & cowardly attack on non-local labourers at Gagangir in Sonamarg region. These people were working on a key infrastructure project in the area. 2 have been killed & 2-3 more have been injured in this militant attack. I strongly condemn this attack on… — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 20, 2024

Immediately after getting news about the attack, Omar said earlier Sunday, “Very sad news of a dastardly & cowardly attack on non-local labourers at Gagangir in Sonamarg region. These people were working on a key infrastructure project in the area. 2 have been killed & 2-3 more have been injured in this militant attack. I strongly condemn this attack on unarmed innocent people & send my condolences to their loved ones.”

PDP president, Mehbooba Mufti said, “I unequivocally condemn the attack as being senseless act of violence”. J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President, Tariq Hameed Karra condemned the attack and expressed grave concern over the frequent attacks by unknown gunmen on non-local labourers. He said such incidents will vitiate the atmosphere and requested the government to take immediate measures to contain such brutal attacks on innocent people.

Unequivocally condemn this senseless act of violence against two labourers in Ganderbal. Deepest condolences to their families. https://t.co/Ftn4AwvWsR — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 20, 2024

CPI-M leader and MLA, Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said, “A deeply troubling report of yet another terrorist attack on migrant labourers has surfaced from Ganderbal. Barely 48 hours ago, a non-local labourer was killed in Shopian. These despicable attacks appear to be deliberate attempts to disturb peace. Culprits must be brought to book and punished. Sending my heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families.”

A deeply troubling report of yet another terrorist attack on migrant labourers has surfaced from Ganderbal. Barely 48 hours ago, a non-local labourer was killed in Shopian. These despicable attacks appear to be deliberate attempts to disturb peace. 1/2 — M Y Tarigami (@tarigami) October 20, 2024

J&K Peoples’ Conference (JKPC) Chairman, Sajad Gani Lone said, “Strongly condemn the dastardly act of terror wherein two persons have lost their lives in Sonamarg. This is an insane act of madness. My thoughts with families of these two families. May the perpetrators be brought to justice.”

Intelligence agencies believe that the act of terrorists killing innocent, unarmed civilians is the result of frustration among their handlers across the border after witnessing a largely people-participative and peaceful Lok Sabha and legislative assembly election in J&K.