Pakistan’s opening batsman, Imam-ul-Haq, who was recently accused of having multiple affairs admitted his mistake and reportedly apologized for his act to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“Imam was remorseful and has apologised for what all has happened and admitted his mistake. He said the matter got out of hand due to a misunderstanding,” geo.tv quoted PCB Managing Director, Wasim Khan as saying.

This illicit affairs came to the fore after a Twitter user July 25 leaked various Whatsapp chats of the cricketer with several girls.

“But we told him in clear terms that, although this is his personal and private matter, we expect our players to adhere to the highest standards of ethics and discipline,” Khan added. Wasim Khan added that the board takes these type of matters very seriously, saying centrally contracted players are expected to be more responsible.

“We don’t like to comment on personal affairs of a player but we expect that our centrally contracted players will also show more responsibility being ambassadors of Pakistan cricket and Pakistan,” Khan said.

“Hopefully we will not see such incidents again,” he added.