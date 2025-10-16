Kabul: The Pakistani authorities Thursday ordered Afghan migrants to leave their homes and shops in Quetta within a week, warning action against those who stay there illegally.

Local media reports quoted Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Ahmed as saying that homeowners and shopkeepers who rent their properties to Afghan nationals have been directed to clear them within seven days. Local officials said enforcement teams will start inspecting the properties after the deadline expires, leading Afghan news agency Khaama Press reported.

Pakistani authorities have warned property owners of fines and arrests if they do not follow the order. The action has been taken as part of an ongoing crackdown on Afghan migrants who do not have legal documents to stay in Pakistan.

Pakistani authorities’ order comes after violent clashes erupted between Pakistani forces and Taliban fighters along the Spin Boldak border crossing Wednesday. Later in the day, Pakistan and Afghanistan announced that both countries have agreed to a 48-hour ceasefire, effective 5.30 PM Kabul time Wednesday. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that the ceasefire has been reached after a request made by the Pakistani side.

Rights groups have said that the action against Afghan migrants coincides with increased political and military tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, resulting in rising deportations and harassment.

Meanwhile, Afghan refugees in Pakistan have said that police harassment, arrests and evictions have increased after escalating border tensions between the two nations, causing fear and uncertainty among thousands of displaced families.

Speaking to Radio Azadi, Rahimullah, a former Afghan army officer living in Rawalpindi with his family, said that life has become difficult after clashes erupted between forces of two nations at the border. He said police in Pakistan has warned property owners not to rent houses to Afghans without valid visas, Afghanistan’s leading news agency Khaama Press reported on Wednesday.

“Last night my landlord told me to vacate the house because we don’t have visas.” Ramiullah said, “Police patrols have increased, and landlords are forcing Afghans out everywhere.”

Videos that have surfaced on social media, reportedly from Quetta, show Pakistani police personnel deploying trucks to arrest Afghan migrants. Residents in Hazara Town said that police were carrying out door-to-door searches, inspecting shops and homes and arresting people who do not have legal documents.

Tayeba Hussaini, a resident of Quetta, said the situation was “worse than what is seen online.” She said that authorities had blocked roads and were arresting any person who is suspected of being an undocumented Afghan, Khaama Press reported, citing Radio Azadi.

Afghan refugees have requested Pakistani authorities and the United Nations to stop the pressure and extend their visa. Many feared about deportation or detention if they do not present valid documents.