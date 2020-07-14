Islamabad: Pakistan has decided to resume Afghan exports through the Wagah border crossing from Wednesday onwards, after implementing coronavirus-related protocols, it was reported Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office Monday, this measure was taken under the Pakistan-Afghanistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA), and at the request of the Kabul government, reports The Express Tribune newspaper.

“Pakistan remains fully committed to further strengthening its bilateral relations with Afghanistan in all areas including trade, and to facilitate Afghanistan’s transit trade under APTTA,” the statement said.

In May, Islamabad has announced the opening of Pakistan-Afghanistan border at Torkham and Chaman round the clock for six days a week after it was closed on March 27 as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.

However, Afghan exports to India through the Wagah border had remained suspended.

Pakistan has for long only allowed Afghan exports to India through its northeastern Wagah border, but it does not permit exports from India meant for Afghanistan to pass through its territory.

