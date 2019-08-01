Islamabad: The deployment of additional 10,000 troopers in Jammu and Kashmir seems to have worried Pakistan as it said it would raise the issue on the global forum.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi after briefing the parliamentary committee on Kashmir affairs here Wednesday raised questions over the step taken by India, Pakistan media reported.

He told reporters, “India’s war mood is worrisome. They (India) have sent 10,000 more soldiers to Jammu and Kashmir. This is violation of human rights. India is not ready for talks or mediation. This is a weird situation.”

Qureshi said Pakistan would not let India change the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir. “We are planning to raise the Kashmir issue before the parliamentary committee for foreign affairs in the world,” he said.

“The ceasefire violations by India show its hostile attitude. It is a threat to regional peace,” he said.

(IANS)