Srinagar: Pakistan resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Army sources said Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Naugam sector of Kupwara district on Tuesday morning.

“They used firing by small arms and shelling by mortars to violate the ceasefire in Naugam sector today morning. Indian army has retaliated befittingly”, a source said.

“On 30 Jun 2020, in the morning hours, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) along the LoC in Naugam sector (in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district) by firing mortars and other weapons,” an army official said.

He said befitting response is being given to the Pakistani aggression. There were no reports of any casualties so far.

Pakistan had also violated ceasefire Monday in Tangdhar sector of the LoC in the same district.

IANS